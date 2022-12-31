Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $46.55. 261,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

