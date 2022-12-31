Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 7,348 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,112,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,930. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

