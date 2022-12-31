Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.44 on Friday. 1,903,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,493. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

