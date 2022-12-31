Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

Malvern Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 21,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.76. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 18.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the third quarter worth $863,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLVF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

