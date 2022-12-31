Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 188.0% from the November 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MGMLF traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.13. 232,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.13. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 0.31.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

