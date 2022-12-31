Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.04. 8,107,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,646,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

