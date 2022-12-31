Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance

Shares of MAYNF stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Mayne Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Mayne Pharma Group’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, January 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products.

