Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the November 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mazda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

MZDAY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,851. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.01. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

