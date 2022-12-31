MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $2,423,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $933,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.