MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 201 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after acquiring an additional 309,246 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265,486 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $291.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

