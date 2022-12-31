Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Down 68.4% in December

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MEAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 82,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 1,808.4% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 6.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

