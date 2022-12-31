Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 1.0 %

Methode Electronics stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently commented on MEI. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,307.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $438,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,307.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,091. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

