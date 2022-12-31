MetisDAO Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $16.18 or 0.00097691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $71.25 million and $1.20 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00036570 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018336 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00227813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.07617529 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,291,176.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

