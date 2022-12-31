Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the November 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,495,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mexus Gold US Stock Performance

Shares of MXSG stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Mexus Gold US has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State, as well as the Mabel Property covering an area of 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State.

