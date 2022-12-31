MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 109.5% in December

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
MGM China Price Performance
MCHVY remained flat at $13.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133. MGM China has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.
About MGM China
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM China (MCHVY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.