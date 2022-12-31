MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 109.5% in December

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MGM China Price Performance

MCHVY remained flat at $13.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133. MGM China has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

