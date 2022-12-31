Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 20.4% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 144.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Midwest in the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Stock Performance

Midwest stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.27. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Midwest Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Midwest from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

