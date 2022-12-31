Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,700 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,347.0 days.

MICCF opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

