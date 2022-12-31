Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,884,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after buying an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $69.98.

