Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $11.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 97,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $213.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.84 and a 200-day moving average of $230.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $323.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

