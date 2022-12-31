Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $21.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $338,853,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 254.5% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,493,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,509,000 after purchasing an additional 757,567 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,854,000. Finally, Brightworth boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,129,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,480,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $57.88 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.