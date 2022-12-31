Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $27.71 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $27,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,661,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,718,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,032,000 after purchasing an additional 208,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.