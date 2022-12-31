Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $44.89 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,146 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for 2.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 8.94% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $44,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 797,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 213,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 368,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 561,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 401,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

RLY opened at $27.54 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

