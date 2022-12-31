Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $239.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $245.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

