Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.70.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $211.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.90. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

