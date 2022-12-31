Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,425,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,910,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,318,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 410,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after buying an additional 311,366 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

