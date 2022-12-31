Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 8,766 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 25,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 61.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.6% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

