Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.05). 36 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 371,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

