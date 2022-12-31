Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys Shares of 1,639,700 SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,639,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,000. SVF Investment makes up about 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 2.53% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 62,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 664,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,438,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 663,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SVFA remained flat at $10.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 135,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

SVF Investment Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

