Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys Shares of 276,049 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 276,049 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,020,000. Workday accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 241.4% in the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,834,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $167.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,281. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.