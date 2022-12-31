Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $13.08 Million in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,317,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 2.38% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,952,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRPC remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,917. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

