Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $18.78 Million Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,891,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,776,000. FTAC Hera Acquisition comprises approximately 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 1.74% of FTAC Hera Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 19.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HERA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,882. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.