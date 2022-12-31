Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $11.69 Million Position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,187,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSNB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

FSNB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 56,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,238. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

