Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 35,000 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,027,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Alpha Star Acquisition comprises 1.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.07% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,678,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,560,000. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 127,705 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 109,167 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALSA opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Alpha Star Acquisition Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.