Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 5.84% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the first quarter worth $298,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSGA opened at $10.42 on Friday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

