Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $2.10 Million in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.56% of HumanCo Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 10.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 48.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 20.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

HumanCo Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HMCO opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

About HumanCo Acquisition

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.