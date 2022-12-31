Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 283,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.53% of Primavera Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PV. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $18,415,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

PV opened at $9.12 on Friday. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $490.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

