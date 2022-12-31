Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $8.33 Million in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 835,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,000. Aequi Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 2.91% of Aequi Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ARBG stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.