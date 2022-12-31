Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Emerging Markets Horizon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HORI. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter worth $104,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter worth $986,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter worth $2,460,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter valued at $3,451,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerging Markets Horizon alerts:

Emerging Markets Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HORI opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Emerging Markets Horizon Profile

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.