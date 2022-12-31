Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 389,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 10.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 1,589.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 163,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 333.4% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 500,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSQD opened at $10.11 on Friday. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

G Squared Ascend I Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability.

