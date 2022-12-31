MOBLAND Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $204,720.02 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $204,720.02 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00462304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.23 or 0.02984764 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.36 or 0.29582704 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

