Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,300 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 657,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 718.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MONRF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Moncler from €57.00 ($60.64) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Moncler in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($65.96) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of MONRF stock remained flat at $52.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. Moncler has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.