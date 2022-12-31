Monero Price Tops $146.81 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $42.40 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $146.81 or 0.00887927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,534.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00419971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00094861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00584311 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00248146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00224897 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,221,125 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.