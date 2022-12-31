Monero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43.90 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $147.54 or 0.00889633 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $43.90 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,584.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00422246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021733 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00095125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00586916 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00250009 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00228465 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,220,953 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

