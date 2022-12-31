Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $43.01 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $43.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $146.62 or 0.00883498 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,598.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00424510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00095559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00590921 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00250894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00230420 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,220,876 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

