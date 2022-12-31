Moonbeam Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $164.25 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00066142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007614 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003471 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 491,091,707 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

