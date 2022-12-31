Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MS opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

