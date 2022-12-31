Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Short Interest Up 54.8% in December

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACAW. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $53,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 84.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 350,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MACAW remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Moringa Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.