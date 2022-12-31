Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Trading Down 4.3%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 130,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 45,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Mountain Boy Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the West George property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

Further Reading

