MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.40.

MSCI stock opened at $465.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.39. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $617.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

