Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$16.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTL shares. TD Securities lowered Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$10.83 and a 1-year high of C$15.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.00.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$518.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

